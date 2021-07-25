FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 72.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $23,755.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00268320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001275 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.80 or 0.00848810 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

