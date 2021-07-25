FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

