FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.
