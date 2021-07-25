FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.