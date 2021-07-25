FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

