FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 target price (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

