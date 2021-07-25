FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Lowered by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

