FY2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Increased by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of WLL opened at $48.17 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 52,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

