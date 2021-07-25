FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Cut by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

JCI stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $71.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

