Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Review

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -29.94% -0.64% -0.40% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out -57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 2.07 -$225.57 million ($0.35) -50.11 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.55 $5.19 million $1.05 4.74

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

