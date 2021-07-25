General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GE. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.71 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

Shares of General Electric are going to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,522,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

