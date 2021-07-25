GenesisX Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $56,512.47 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,748,584 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

