Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $419.96

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.96 and traded as high as $452.75. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $452.67, with a volume of 222 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

