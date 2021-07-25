Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Genpact were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $49.61 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

