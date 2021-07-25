Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.21

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

