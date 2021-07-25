Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

