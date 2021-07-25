Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.