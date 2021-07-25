Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 94.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

