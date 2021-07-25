Gillson Capital LP Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 4,139,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

