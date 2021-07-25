Gillson Capital LP Invests $8.31 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 136,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 565,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

MetLife stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,105. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

