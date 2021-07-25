Gillson Capital LP Sells 98,225 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,225 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

