Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. 153,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

