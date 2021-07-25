Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,743 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $127.42 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

