Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 101.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 75,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $5,025,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 54.9% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 47,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.29. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

