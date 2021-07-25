Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $203.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

