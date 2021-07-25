Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $111.60 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

