Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,300 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of Cedar Fair worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

