Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after buying an additional 123,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after buying an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

