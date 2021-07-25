Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8,392.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $19,755,230. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.36. 553,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,977. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

