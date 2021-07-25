Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 327.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,442 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,755,230. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

