Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $75.39 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,000 shares of company stock worth $19,755,230 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

