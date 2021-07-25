Gnosis (GNO) Price Hits $185.63 on Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $185.63 or 0.00547138 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $279.30 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00805183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

