Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 161.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 701,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 103,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.56 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

