Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $8.27 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of KLAQ opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

