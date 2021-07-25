Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.