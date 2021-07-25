Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 234,003 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234,003 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

