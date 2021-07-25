Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $11,814,492. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

