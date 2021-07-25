Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,478 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

