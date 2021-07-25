Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

