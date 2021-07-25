Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,788 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

