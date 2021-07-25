Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 22,960 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

