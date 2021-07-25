Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $414.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $415.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.33.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,535.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

