Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LOPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

