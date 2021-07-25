Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 100.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Great Ajax by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

