Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,181 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,892,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $171.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.