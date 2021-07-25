Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

