Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,767 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of 8X8 worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

