Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,594 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIG opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

