Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 3.5%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 175.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

