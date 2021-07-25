Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 568,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

