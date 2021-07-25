GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.20

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

